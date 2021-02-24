Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 357.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,727 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of Crane worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Crane by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crane by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 238,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crane by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 218,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crane by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 225.98 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

