Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.07% of Agilysys worth $18,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,634,000 after buying an additional 79,058 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 528,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Agilysys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 275,614 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Securities cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

