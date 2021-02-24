Royce & Associates LP Buys 19,300 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.24% of The Middleby worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

MIDD stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.02.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.