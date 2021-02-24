Royce & Associates LP Buys 89,285 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 8.40% of Horizon Global worth $18,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Global by 479.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 254,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 40.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 647,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

