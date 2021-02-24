Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.03% of Verso worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 10.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,202,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 117,336 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Verso by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Verso by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Verso by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 90,446 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verso by 18.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.