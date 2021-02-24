Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.57% of Haynes International worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haynes International by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $372.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

HAYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

