Royce & Associates LP Has $16.45 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,017 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.35% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

