Royce & Associates LP Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.41% of Deluxe worth $17,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Deluxe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Deluxe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE:DLX opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

