Royce & Associates LP Has $18.21 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,164 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.73% of Hilltop worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 575,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 232,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 90,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:HTH opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.