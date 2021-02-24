Royce & Associates LP Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.95% of Modine Manufacturing worth $18,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $746.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

