Royce & Associates LP Has $20.27 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,477 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.35% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $20,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,000 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.