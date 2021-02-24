Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.33% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 312.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a market capitalization of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

