Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.01% of Infinera worth $19,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 268.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

In other Infinera news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $968,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

