Royce & Associates LP Purchases 237,157 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,157 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.03% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 869,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 514,677 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 358,912 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $990.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $104,212.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $416,540.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,394. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

