Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 849,500 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 849,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,547,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of The Mosaic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Mosaic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in The Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

The Mosaic stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

