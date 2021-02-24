Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.56% of Avnet worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avnet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 104,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

