Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,147 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,383 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.23% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $18,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $659,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $89,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,743,601. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

