Royce & Associates LP Sells 193,768 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,768 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.80% of Korn Ferry worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 233.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

