Royce & Associates LP Sells 33,020 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,020 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.24% of Quanterix worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $141,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,757,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,483. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

