Royce & Associates LP Sells 75,746 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,746 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.33% of FirstService worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 27.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 93.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average of $133.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Several analysts have commented on FSV shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

