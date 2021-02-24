Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.03 and traded as high as $10.96. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 5,930 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 423.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Rubicon Technology worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

