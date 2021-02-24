Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 19,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $886.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

