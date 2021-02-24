Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 19,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $886.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.37.
In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
