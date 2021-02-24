Rublix 1-Day Volume Tops $1,177.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Rublix coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market cap of $253,557.15 and $1,177.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.78 or 0.00511457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.00487249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00073767 BTC.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io . The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

