Ruff Price Up 74.2% Over Last Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $24.33 million and $11.80 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 74.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00738798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00039103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060426 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

RUFF is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars.

