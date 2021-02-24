Ruffer LLP Acquires 1,961,737 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 241.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas makes up about 1.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $45,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

COG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 152,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

