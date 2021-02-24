Ruffer LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,350 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 1.0% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.64% of Nexstar Media Group worth $30,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

