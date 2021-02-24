Ruffer LLP Has $191.82 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,139 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 6.5% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.19% of The Charles Schwab worth $191,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $4,924,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $16,654,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,852,205 shares of company stock worth $104,965,088. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.09. 105,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

