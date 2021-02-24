Ruffer LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,037,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,860,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

