Ruffer LLP Purchases 27,247 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 30,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.