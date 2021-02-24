Ruffer LLP Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE PM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 60,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,775. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.