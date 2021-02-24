Ruffer LLP Sells 500 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alleghany by 26.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alleghany by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE Y traded up $32.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $602.68 and its 200 day moving average is $575.49. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $786.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $2.22. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

