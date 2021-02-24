Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 19,720 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,987,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 226,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 991.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,278 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,558,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,886,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,881,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

