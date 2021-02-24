Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,508,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.45% of Golden Ocean Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGL stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

