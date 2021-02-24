Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,709,821 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,709,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Empire State Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,167,000 after purchasing an additional 185,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

