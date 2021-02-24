Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 224,879 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after buying an additional 778,502 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after buying an additional 669,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after buying an additional 615,032 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Knight Equity raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KCG raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

