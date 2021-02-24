Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,146 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.33% of QAD worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in QAD by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QAD by 30.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in QAD by 76.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 118,793 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in QAD by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 155,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in QAD by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QADA opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.96 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

