Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 275,123 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

