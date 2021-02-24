Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Colfax worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -897.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

