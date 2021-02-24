Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,055 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.35% of Fulgent Genetics worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after acquiring an additional 398,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,959. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

