Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,150 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

NYSE TT opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.97. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

