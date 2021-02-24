Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Kellogg worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $23,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.