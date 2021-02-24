Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of ONEOK worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after buying an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after buying an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.