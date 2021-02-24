Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 217,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $280,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

BKR opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

