Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Arcosa worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,669 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,908 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,551,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

