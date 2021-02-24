Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.46 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.57% of BOX worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 9.6% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

