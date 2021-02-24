Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.95 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.60% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after acquiring an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,917,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 366,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

CSOD opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

