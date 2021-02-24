Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.27 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of LKQ worth $17,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in LKQ by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

