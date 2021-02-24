Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 253.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,156 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.49% of DSP Group worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSPG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.79 million, a PE ratio of -66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $78,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

