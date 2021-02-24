Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.64 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.37% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $17,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 314,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,597 shares of company stock worth $11,881,997 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.