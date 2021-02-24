Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.77 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,802 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of South Jersey Industries worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJI stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

